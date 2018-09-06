Nigeria/Cote d'Ivoire: Eaglets in Must-Win Clash Against Cote d'Ivoire

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets will play their second game of the Under-17 AFCON zonal qualifier against Cote d'Ivoire this afternoon in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Manu Garba led Eaglets lost their first game to Burkina Faso 3-2 and must win today to stay alive in this qualifying tournament.

Yesterday, hosts Niger were again held to a goalless draw by Ghana after they failed to score in a second straight game of the zonal qualifier.

The home boys were also held to a 0-0 draw in the opening game of the competition by Togo.

The highlight of the first half was Ghana failing to convert a penalty just before the break when their player fired his kick over the crossbar.

In the second half, Niger goalkeeper denied Ghana in the 51st minute, before his Ghanaian counterpart also produced a big save thereafter.

Niger also had another chance to get on the scoreboard but poor finishing let them down right inside the six-yard box.