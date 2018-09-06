5 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Firefighters Confirmed Dead Following Johannesburg Building Fire

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
A blaze on the upper floors of a government building in the Johannesburg CBD where a firefighter fell to his death.

Three firefighters have died after battling a blaze in a building belonging to the Gauteng government.

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo confirmed the deaths at a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Two firefighters are believed to have succumbed to their injuries after they became trapped in the building. The third fell to his death while battling the blaze. Thirteen people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire, which was allegedly caused by an electrical fault, broke out on the 23rd floor of the building, which is shared by the departments of health, human settlements and co-operative governance.

All workers were evacuated from the building.

Mamabolo said everyone would stay home until they could be relocated.

"The building does not comply with occupational health and safety, was not compliant with the basic regulations," he told the briefing.

Source: News24

More on This

Firefighter Falls From Upper Floor of Govt Building While Battling Blaze

A firefighter fell from the upper floors of a government building in the Johannesburg CBD while battling a blaze there… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.