South Africa: Three Firefighters Confirmed Dead Following Johannesburg Building Fire

A blaze on the upper floors of a government building in the Johannesburg CBD where a firefighter fell to his death.

Three firefighters have died after battling a blaze in a building belonging to the Gauteng government.

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo confirmed the deaths at a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Two firefighters are believed to have succumbed to their injuries after they became trapped in the building. The third fell to his death while battling the blaze. Thirteen people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire, which was allegedly caused by an electrical fault, broke out on the 23rd floor of the building, which is shared by the departments of health, human settlements and co-operative governance.

All workers were evacuated from the building.

Mamabolo said everyone would stay home until they could be relocated.

"The building does not comply with occupational health and safety, was not compliant with the basic regulations," he told the briefing.

Source: News24