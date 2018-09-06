Nigeria: Flood Kills 16 in Kano, Jigawa

The Kano State government has confirmed the death of nine people and injury of five others from a recent flood disaster in nine local government areas of the state. The executive secretary of the State Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SERERA), Alhaji Ali Bashir, disclosed this in an interview in Kano, yesterday. Bashir said the disaster also affected more than 4,475 persons in the nine local government areas of the state. He explained that five persons lost their lives in Rimin Gado, three at Gabasawa and one in Getso town, Gwarzo local government area. "So all in all nine persons lost their lives and five others sustained injuries in the disaster. A total of 4,475 people were affected by the flood," the scribe said.

Meanwhile, the council chairman, Ringim local government area of Jigawa State, Abdulrashid Ibrahim, has said at least seven persons were killed while over 2000 houses and farmlands were destroyed by flood in the state. The council boss highlighted the incident to journalists in his office at Ringim, after he paid a sympathy visit to the affected communities ravaged by the flood.

He explained that the damage is alarming because the flood is the first of its kind in the area, since 2003. More than one hundred hectares of farmlands were submerged as the flood damaged farm produces and rendered over forty five thousand farmers and families homeless. Mr Ibrahim said the flood destroyed farm produces worth millions of naira, which include- guinea-corn, rice, groundnut, millet and other cash crops.