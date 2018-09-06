6 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Calls for Aggressive Economic Stimulus

By Greg Nicolson

The ANC has doubled down on its proposed economic stimulus package after Stats SA said the economy is in recession. Critics believe President Cyril Ramaphosa is all talk and no implementation.

Hours after the unemployment rate rose to 27.2% in August, President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared on SABC to address the nation. The ANC wanted to implement a stimulus package to boost economic growth and reduce unemployment, he said, controversially speaking as an ANC leader rather than the country's first citizen.

The ANC doubled down on its stimulus plans on Wednesday after Statistics SA announced the economy has fallen into a recession after GDP had declined for the second consecutive quarter.

Ramaphosa has been in Beijing at the Forum on Africa-China Co-operation this week and it was up to the ANC's subcommittee on economic transformation chairperson, Enoch Godongwana, to address the latest economic...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

