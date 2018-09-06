South Africa: Things Are Gonna Get Better

analysis

It is probably not controversial to say that many, probably most, South Africans are not feeling particularly optimistic at the moment. There were many, particularly in the middle classes, who felt that Cyril Ramaphosa's election at Nasrec, and his subsequent ascension to the Presidency, would lead to happier and richer times. Instead, we have an official confirmation that our economy is in a recession, a spate of Eskom blackouts, high inflation, intensified racialised divide and inequality, and the highest petrol prices ever. It is enough to make some despair, others to leave, and still others to long for their place in a black hole. But before making any rash decisions, or just simply giving up, it is probably worth examining what are the structural reasons for this particular feeling.

(Warning: such an examination may suggest there is much room for optimism.)

Towards the end of 2017, our politics, and the economics which was expected to follow, was seen by many as a zero sum game. If Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma won at Nasrec, the chaos and turmoil created by nine years of Jacob Zuma would continue. If Ramaphosa won,...