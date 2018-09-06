6 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Lawyered Up Markus Jooste Blames Christo Wiese, Ex-Partner Seifert, and Many Others (El Niño and Trump Safe, for Now)

By Marianne Merten

When business people turn on each other the punches don't leave black eyes or broken limbs. But pretty it is not. Not in Germany, where ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste insists it was by ex-business partner Andreas Seifert's campaign that triggered official and media attention on accounting irregularity claims. And not in South Africa, where on Wednesday Jooste seemed to drop his former board chairperson, billionaire businessman Christo Wiese, right into the Steinhoff share value collapse.

Lawyered up, and sticking to his script. That was Markus Jooste, the former Steinhoff CEO, stepping into Wednesday's meeting with the parliamentary committees of finance, trade and industry, public service and administration and the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

In several rounds of questions, he stayed the course: there had been no accounting irregularities, which in his rulebook would be tantamount to fraud.

"When I left Steinhoff on the 4th of December (2017), I was not aware of any...

