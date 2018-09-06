Kenya/Ghana: Wanyama to Miss Ghana Match and Coach Migne is Furious

Kenya captain Victor Wanyama will not line up for the national team during the crunch 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana this weekend.

This even as there appears to be a breakdown in the relationship between the player and coach Sebastien Migne.

The must win clash for Harambee Stars is slated for Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday and the injured 27-year-old, who has been out of action since May, had yet to report to the team's camp by Wednesday.

The French coach has acknowledged that Wanyama's absence is a big blow for the team.

"We know Victor has been injured and it will not be possible to have him. Today is Wednesday, two days to the match and if we were to have him, he would be here," Migne said.

ALSO TO MISS OUT

"But I think we should have some professionalism because I see (Wanyama's teammate at Tottenham) Lloris (Hugo) was injured and he had to go to Paris to be checked by the France (national team) doctors. So in future this is something we should consider," he added.

Besides Wanyama, his elder sibling Macdonald Mariga, Paul Were and Masoud Juma have also been ruled out of the clash all for different reasons.

Mariga and Juma are both said to be close to signing for other clubs.

At the same time, Belgium based midfielder Johanna Omollo and Zambia's Anthony Akumu are expected to fill in for Wanyama.

Stars vice-captain David Owino is also doubtful for the game against the Black Stars with a tight muscle.