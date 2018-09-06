Kenya: Despite Ban, Plastic Bags Trade Still Thriving

The banned plastic carrier bags are still in circulation in most parts of the North Rift region despite being outlawed a year ago.

The plastic bags are imported into the country from Uganda and other countries through porous border points and are supplied to various markets by 'organised' cartels to specific 'loyal' customers who are ready to protect them.

In most cases, the cartels enjoy the protection of corrupt government officials after paying bribes.

EAST AFRICA

"The plastic carriers are imported alongside the biodegradable ones or second hand clothes and are supplied to clients at odd hours," said a trader in Eldoret who requested not to be named.

Apart from Rwanda and Kenya, other East African countries such as Tanzania and Burundi are yet to ban the use of plastic bags.

In Kenya, the plastic bags are popular among vegetable and snack dealers, breeders of tree seedlings and packaging of small items, even as they are blamed for environmental pollution.

Some of the unregulated plastic bags firms, mainly located in residential areas, are cashing on the demand of the products by small scale traders for packaging solution.

A spot check by the Nation at the Eldoret main market revealed that dealers have secret arrangements with suppliers who deliver the plastic carriers at designated points.

"Some of these plastic bags are old stocks and the dealers are making frantic efforts to dispose them to avert losses," said a trader at the Eldoret market who requested not to be named.

The polythene bags are also in circulation in other major towns in Western Kenya region even as the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and other agencies launch a crackdown on individuals behind the illegal trade.

"We will crack down on individuals involved in illegal importation of the plastic bags and seal off loopholes," said John Chumo, Secretary the National Environmental Complaints Committee.

He said the task force has received reports of smuggling of banned plastic bags at the Kenya-Uganda border.