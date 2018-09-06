Kenya/Cameroon: Public Outcry As Indomitable Lions Allowed Access to Kasarani

Did the government offer its best sports facility to the visiting Cameroon national football team at the expense of Kenya's Harambee Stars?

This follows a public outcry after the Indomitable Lions were granted access to the sparkling green Moi International Sports Centre pitch for the last three days.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne Wednesday publicly complained about the state of the Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS) pitch where his charges have pitched camp since Monday.

"It is not easy to work on such a pitch for training sessions but I do not want to talk more about this because I will get nervous," said Migne, while addressing the press at the KSMS pitch.

Coincidentally, these two teams are preparing for the same competition; Round two of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (Afcon).

Kenya, third in Group F without a point, will host Ghana at Kasarani on Saturday as the race to qualify for next year's Afcon gathers pace, whilst the African champions will be away to Comoros in Moroni on the same day as they seek to maintain top spot in Group B.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa said the Cameroonians' training schedule at Kasarani did not collide with that of Harambee Stars.

He however faulted Sports Kenya - who are tasked with maintaining sports facilities in the country - for 'misusing' the pitch.

"We (read Harambee Stars) were only allowed two training sessions at Kasarani this week by Sports Kenya and we decided to train there on Wednesday and Thursday or Friday," said Mwendwa.

"That pitch has just been laid and we have a plan to maintain it and have it in good shape. I don't know why they (Sports Kenya) are misusing it by giving it to Cameroon," he added.

Even though Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia confirmed the government prioritises national teams on use of local facilities, Nation Sport has learnt that Sports Kenya will occasionally gravitate towards the team that pays in advance.