Uganda: Government Recruits 17 Magistrates

Kampala — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed 17 new Grade One Magistrates, bringing the total number to 194 although the recommended number is 384.

The new magistrates were appointed at the 60th sitting of the Commission that sat on August 20.

Sources from the JSC said the appointment was partly prompted by the gap left behind by the recent elevation of a number of Grade One magistrates to chief magistrates.

Grade One Magistrates usually handle criminal cases that are non-capital in nature and also civil matters whose face value does not exceed Shs20m.

Some of their core functions are managing and supervising staff at duty stations, hearing cases, managing funds at the station, organising annual court open days, organising and chairing staff meetings, managing inventory for the Judiciary assets.

Other duties include being the custodian of the court seal, chairing the district chain-linked committee meetings, supervising Grade Two Magistrates in the magisterial area and carrying out any other duties assigned to him/her.

New magistrates

Koburunga Patience

Najjuko Evelyn

Kembabazi Gloria

Lwanga Benedict Nsibambi

Otwao Fidelis

Seguya Ivan

Nzwebe Philip

Karakire Edgar

Igga Adiru

Ziraba Arthur

Turibamwe Christine

Kaweesi Emmanuel

Wegoya Joel

Nabirye Fatumah

Adong Susan

Namukasa Hamidah

Akera Derick Otim