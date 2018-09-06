6 September 2018

Uganda: Bobi Wine to Hold International Press Conference in Washington DC

Bobi Wine sued the government for canceling his music concerts (file photo).

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine is reportedly set to hold a press conference in Washington DC at 5pm on Thursday.

According to a press release shared on bobiwine.com, a website managed by Bobi Wine's foreign legal defence team at Amsterdam & Partners LLP, the singer cum parliamentarian will appear alongside his foreign lawyer Robert Amsterdam to brief the United States (US) and international journalists on his experience, the developing situation in Uganda, and plans for the international response.

According to Mr Amsterdam, Bobi Wine who flew out of the country to the US for specialized treatment, is "unbroken and won't stand down".

His comments come days after Bobi Wine revealed that he was grossly tortured by Ugandan security operatives after he was arrested in Arua and later charged with treason.

Bobi Wine will speak at the Washington DC-based National Press Club.

Amsterdam was blocked from coming to Uganda in August after government reportedly declared him a persona non grata.

In diplomacy, a persona non grata is a foreign person whose entering or remaining in a particular country is prohibited by that country's government.

