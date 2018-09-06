Kenya: 16 Detectives to Help Solve Murder of Sharon Otieno

Photo: Daily Nation

Sharon Otieno who was kidnapped with Nation journalist Barrack Oduor on September 3, 2018. She was found dead on September 5, 2018.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has sent a team of 16 detectives from the Homicide Investigation Unit, the Special Crimes Prevention Unit and Serious Crime Units to investigate the abduction and subsequent killing of a university student.

Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, said investigations into the murder of Sharon Otieno were at an advanced stage and that, within three days, the planners, executors and accomplices of the crime will be known and arrested.

"Those who committed this heinous act will face the law. No one will be spared," Mr Kinoti said, although he did not reveal the individuals they were treating as suspects.

Ms Otieno and Nation Journalist, Barrack Oduor were kidnapped moments after being lured out of Graca Hotel in Rongo around 7.35pm by Governor Okoth Obado's Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo. Mr Oyamo was arrested in Uriri on Tuesday and taken to Homa Bay for questioning over the incident that left Mr Oduor seriously injured.

TELEPHONE CONVERSATIONS

Detectives familiar with the investigations said investigations will delve into the movements of Mr Oyamo, Ms Otieno, Mr Oduor, the Governor and others moments before the abduction.

"We have also to look at the telephone conversations and texts exchanged between people of interest, because we understand all these people are well known one another and had been communicating for months and threats were exchanged," the officer said.

He said the postmortem report would tell the circumstances under which Sharon died, but a DNA analysis would also be done to ascertain culprits and also the paternity of the child that that the deceased, who was seven months pregnant, was carrying.

Meanwhile, two women representatives and a nominated senator have called on Mr Kinoti to expedite investigations and immediately bring to book those who killed Ms Otieno. Dr Pamela Odhiambo (Migori) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Rose Nyamunga condemned the murder, saying nobody should be spared in the investigations.

SMALL PEOPLE ARRESTED

Ms Wanga said all senior politicians from Migori who have been linked to the murder of the young woman should be questioned.

"This should be the true test of the DCI. Whether it's a governor or MP involved, nobody should be spared. We don't want to see only 'small people' being arrested and taken to court, we want the real culprits behind bars," Ms Wanga said. She urged young girls in colleges and universities to focus on their studies and accept their current status. Dr Odhiambo said it is shameful that senior politicians in Migori have been mentioned in the death of the young woman.

"We are currently struggling to educate the girl child and it is sad that we have lost a second-year student in university," Dr Odhiambo said at a press conference in Parliament Buildings on Wednesday.

"This act is heinous, barbaric, cowardly and reckless. I am saddened and shocked that we have lost two lives, since Sharon was seven months pregnant," Dr Odhiambo said.

LURE GIRLS TO DEATH

"I want to state that it is not right and fair to use money and positions to lure our young, unsuspecting daughters to their deaths," added Dr Odhiambo.

She also appealed to mothers to be close to their daughters and ensure that they are safe all the time.

Dr Odhiambo said journalists should be protected in the course of their duties. "We have heard that in some instances, the media in Migori County have been threatened and that's unfair," Dr Odhiambo added.

Nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga called on Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to move swiftly and arrest those behind the abduction and cold blood murder of the university student.

"We have been treated with years of investigators promising not to leave any stone unturned," said nominated senator Rose Nyamunga. "It is unfortunate that a pregnant young girl can be murdered in such a manner. We want to see the DPP Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti bringing the culprits to book immediately," she added.