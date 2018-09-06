São Tomé and Príncipe: Chinese Premier Meets Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister

Beijing — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday met with Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe Patrice Trovoada after the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Since China and Sao Tome and Principe resumed diplomatic relations more than a year ago, bilateral relations have seen comprehensive and rapid development, with deepened political mutual trust and sound progress in pragmatic cooperation, Li said, adding that China is willing to push the comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two sides for continued progress.

Trovoada congratulated the success of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, saying that Sao Tome and Principe firmly upholds the one-China policy and is willing to step up communication and coordination with China on multilateral occasions.

After the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents.