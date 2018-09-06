5 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Limpopo Police Launch Search Operation for a Missing Boy

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Senwabarwana — The Police in Senwabarwana outside Polokwane have launched a massive search operation following the disappearance of a 14-year-old boy from Milbank village outside Senwabarwana.

Karabo Mankokong Monyebodi was last seen on Sunday 2018-08-26 around 08:00 in the morning when he and others departed to collect traditional medicines at the nearby mountains.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the victim left with his older brother and a neighbour. They were in company of a 35-year-old relative, who allegedly left these children at the mountains with one of the men, busy collecting the medicines.

The two children later returned and informed the family that Karabo walked home alone and has since disappeared.

Karabo was reportedly wearing a blue pair of jeans with a black T-shirt and brown sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Subsequent to his disappearance, the joined search operation was activated, composed of the local Police, K9 Unit, Air Wing, Search and Rescue Unit and the Mounted Police Unit in partnership with the local community which covered the said mountains and the surrounding areas with no success.

The police are making an appeal to anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing boy to contact Detective Constable France Seema at 079 840 1780 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

South Africa

Snow, Flash Flooding and 'Bitterly Cold' Weather Expected

Extreme wintery weather conditions are expected to affect a significant part of the country this weekend, the South… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.