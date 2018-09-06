South Africa: Limpopo Police Launch Search Operation for a Missing Boy

press release

Senwabarwana — The Police in Senwabarwana outside Polokwane have launched a massive search operation following the disappearance of a 14-year-old boy from Milbank village outside Senwabarwana.

Karabo Mankokong Monyebodi was last seen on Sunday 2018-08-26 around 08:00 in the morning when he and others departed to collect traditional medicines at the nearby mountains.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the victim left with his older brother and a neighbour. They were in company of a 35-year-old relative, who allegedly left these children at the mountains with one of the men, busy collecting the medicines.

The two children later returned and informed the family that Karabo walked home alone and has since disappeared.

Karabo was reportedly wearing a blue pair of jeans with a black T-shirt and brown sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Subsequent to his disappearance, the joined search operation was activated, composed of the local Police, K9 Unit, Air Wing, Search and Rescue Unit and the Mounted Police Unit in partnership with the local community which covered the said mountains and the surrounding areas with no success.

The police are making an appeal to anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing boy to contact Detective Constable France Seema at 079 840 1780 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.