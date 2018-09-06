6 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Taxi Driver Flees After Crash Leaves Schoolboy Seriously Injured

Tagged:

Related Topics

A minibus taxi driver has fled after crashing his vehicle, loaded with schoolchildren, on Phillip Kgosana Drive in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

The crash left an eight-year-old boy seriously injured and five other pupils slightly injured, said Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

The boy was rushed to Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

Africa said the driver had lost control of his vehicle, causing it to overturn with 15 children inside.

A photo showed the vehicle had hit a streetlight pole.

"The taxi had no permits and, according to Natis, the vehicle was also unroadworthy," said Africa.

The left lane on the incoming side was closed to traffic and authorities were on scene.

Source: News24

South Africa

Snow, Flash Flooding and 'Bitterly Cold' Weather Expected

Extreme wintery weather conditions are expected to affect a significant part of the country this weekend, the South… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.