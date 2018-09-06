South Africa: Cape Town Taxi Driver Flees After Crash Leaves Schoolboy Seriously Injured

A minibus taxi driver has fled after crashing his vehicle, loaded with schoolchildren, on Phillip Kgosana Drive in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

The crash left an eight-year-old boy seriously injured and five other pupils slightly injured, said Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

The boy was rushed to Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

Africa said the driver had lost control of his vehicle, causing it to overturn with 15 children inside.

A photo showed the vehicle had hit a streetlight pole.

"The taxi had no permits and, according to Natis, the vehicle was also unroadworthy," said Africa.

The left lane on the incoming side was closed to traffic and authorities were on scene.

Source: News24