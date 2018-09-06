6 September 2018

South Africa: Cop Accused of Using K-Word Back in the Dock

The trial of police Captain JM Henrico, who is facing a charge of crimen injuria after allegedly calling his subordinates the k-word, is expected to resume in Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Henrico pleaded not guilty to the charge - the unlawful, intentional and serious impairment of the dignity of another - when his trial commenced on Wednesday.

Lawyers for Human Rights, which is on watching brief as the legal representative of the complainant Cethekile Sarah Mokhonazi, previously told News24 that black police officers at the station had filed various internal and criminal complaints against Henrico for numerous acts of racism, while some allege that complainants faced further victimisation after opening internal departmental and criminal cases.

Henrico has been accused of using racial slurs and verbally harassing his colleagues. The complaints date back as far as 2016.

The State intends to call four witnesses - Mokhonazi and three of her colleagues who were present when the alleged incident occurred.

Mokhonazi took to the witness stand on Wednesday.

She will be under cross-examination when the matter resumes.

Source: News24

South Africa

