Tanzania: Strange Weeds Attack Pastures At Ngorongoro

Ngorongoro — The Ngorongoro Conservation Area has been attacked by strange weeds that have started to affect pastures for wildlife.

Speaking with The Citizen, a senior lecturer of the Nelson Mandela African Institute of Science and Technology, Dr Linus Munisi, said for the wildlife to continue grazing, the weeds must be removed.

Dr Munisi explained that without controlling the weeds, which have attacked half the area of the NCAA, wildlife would have no pastures, hence affecting their reproduction.

The Institute's Associate researcher,Dr Issakwisa Ngondya, said they had already embarked on conducting research on how to get rid of the weeds.

He said the weeds, which are scientifically known as Gutenberg cordifolia and Bidensschimperi,were not part of wildlife pasture and their seeds were spread by winds.

"To continue having pasture for wild animals, we have started conducting research on killing the weeds through an easier way of planting other plants seeds on top of them," said Nkondya

The deputy conservator of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority, Dr Maurus Msuha, said a shortage of pastures was not only affecting the wildlife, but also livestock.