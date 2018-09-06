Photo: Daily News

President John Magufuli orders tough measures against Bunda water project contractor, Musoma hotel investor.

Mara — Water and land challenges are characterising President John Magufuli's Lake Zone tour with residents believing that the coming of the Head of State will bring a lasting solution to their pressing issues.

After launching a Sh10.9 billion water project in Ukerewe, Mwanza, President Magufuli was forced to attend to a number of complaints in Bunda, Butiama and Musoma districts yesterday during his first day of touring Mara Region.

In Bunda, the District Council chairman, Mr Simon Mayaya, told the President that the Nyabehu-Bunda water project in the area had not benefited residents for eight years despite the fact that the contractor was busy working on it. The project is worth Sh16 billion.

Responding to the concern, after receiving the President's directives, Mara Regional Commissioner Adam Malima said he had arrested the director of Musoma Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Muwasa), Mr Said Gantala, after revoking his appointment because he was the one supervising the project.

"I also ordered a probe into the project. The files have been submitted to the office of the public prosecutor for legal measures. I have also requested the ministry of Water and Irrigation to revoke the contract for the project to pave the way for procedures to get a new contractor," he said.

While at Kiabakari Village in Butiama District, village chairman Yohana Singu requested President Magufuli's intervention in ensuring the Mugango-Butiama water project starts bearing fruit.

In Bunda District, an old woman who introduced herself as Nyasasi Masige, told the President that a businessman had grabbed her land, saying the minister for Lands was aware of her grievances.

At that point, President Magufuli telephoned the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, who said he was aware of the problem, noting that the matter was being handled by the Lake Zone Lands commissioner.

The President immediately suspended the commissioner, who was later identified as Mr Joseph Shewio.

"Tell the commissioner that he has been suspended until the issues are resolved," President Magufuli told Mr Lukuvi over the phone.

Speaking about a contractor who had failed to complete the water project in Bunda in spite of receiving payment, Water and Irrigation minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) was still working on the matter.

"We can't have a contractor who doesn't deliver even after receiving all the money. The government is working to ensure you are getting clean and safe water," he said.

He said the government had received a hefty soft loan of Sh1.27 trillion from India to implement water projects in 26 towns and municipalities in the country, noting that the projects were already in the pipeline.