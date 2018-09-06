Photo: Minister of Information Eritrea

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea’s President Isaias Afewerki at an official dinner in Asmara.

Following a Tripartite Summit between PM Abiy Ahmed, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, and President Isaias Awerki, the leaders of Ethiopia, the Republic of Somalia and Eritrea, respectively, which took place yesterday in Eritrea's capital Asmara, the trio issued a four pillar comprehensive joint declaration which included the establishment of a high level committee tasked to oversee the multifaceted collaborations included in the declaration.

Update: PM #AbiyAhmed & President #IsaiasAfwerki will be joined by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of the Republic #Somalia in "#Asmara later today for a tripartite Summit," according to @hawelti pic.twitter.com/l4wz0GAcIg - Addis Standard (@addisstandard) September 5, 2018

The joint declaration is issued: "considering that the peoples of Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea share close ties of geography, history, culture and religion as well as vital common interests." The statement also highlighted the declaration to promote relations between the three Horn of African countries was in the spirit and understanding of "respecting each other's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; as well as desiring to bolster their historical ties to achieve their lofty objectives."

Accordingly, the trio have issued a four point joint declaration from Asmara affirming to "foster comprehensive cooperation that advances the goals of their peoples; build close political, economic, social, cultural and security ties; and work in coordination to promote regional peace and security."

The fourth pillar of the declaration states that the countries have agreed to "establish a Joint High-Level Committee to coordinate their efforts in the framework of this Joint Declaration."

However, the declaration did not provide further information about details of the high-level committee with such a task as to implementing a multifaceted joint declaration.

Fortunate to have a "front-row seat" this morning to the reopening of the Embassy of #Ethiopia in #Eritrea. #AroundAsmara #MakingHistory pic.twitter.com/CjvMwQj2q0 - Natalie E. Brown (@Gnatalie23) September 6, 2018

Meanwhile, this morning PM Abiy Ahmed has attended the ceremony of the reopening of Ethiopian Embassy in Asmara for the first time in 20 years. The event was attended by President Isaias Afwerki and other high level Eritrean officials as well as the diplomatic community in Asmara. In June this year, Ethiopia has announced that Ambassador Redwan Hussien will become its Ambassador to Asmara. AS