Kenya/Ghana: Ghana Lay Siege on Kenya From Neighbouring Ethiopia

Like a Leopard that lays siege at the prey's neighbourhood at sunrise, Ghana's national football team has pitched camp in Addis Ababa in readiness for an affront against Kenya's Harambee Stars.

The Black Stars are expected in the country on Thursday ahead of Saturday's all stakes contest slated for Kasarani stadium whose result will best highlight their respective chances of playing at next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

As is fast becoming the norm, the Black Stars have opted to set up camp closer to the battle ground and team coach Kwesi Appiah told Nation Sport yesterday his charges will come over with the 'right attitude' of picking maximum points.

"So far, the movement and attitude of the players is really good," said Appiah, who led the Black Stars to the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

"It is important to treat each game in a special way, and go out there with the important attitude, give them a good game and prepare to win, "added the former Ghana international.

The Black Stars coach who is assisted by his namesake and former Juventus star player Stephen 'Tornado' Appiah has already made some bold decisions ahead of this contest in dropping captain Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan.

Meanwhile, there is a return for Inter Milan utility Kwadwo Asamoah after four years of national team football exile.

Belgium based forward William Owusu is the only new addition to the squad but Newcastle's Christian Atsu is arguably the biggest threat to Kenya's rear guard that should consist goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, Musa Mohammed, David 'Cheche' Ochieng, Joackins Atudo and Aboud Omar.

Buoyed by that 5-0 thrashing over Ethiopia in the group's opening game, Ghana are considered outright favourites to qualify as table toppers from Group F.

Meanwhile, Stars under coach Sebastien Migne are playing catch up in the qualification race after a shock 2-1 loss to Sierra Leone in the opening round in June last year.

The second placed team in each group will also qualify for the finals.