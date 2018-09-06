Nigeria Beats Egypt 3-1, Qualifies for 2019 ITTF World Team Cup

Nigeria's men team yesterday at the on-going ITTF African Championships in Mauritius defeated Egypt 3-1 to book their place in the 2019 ITTF World Team Cup.

The World Team Cup will be hosted by Japan next year.

The trio of Segun Toriola, Aruna Quadri and Bode Abiodun fought well against the boastful Egyptians to secure a convincing win.

But it was not the same story for the women's team, who fell 1-3 to the star-studded Egyptian side in the final.

The women lost the World Team Cup slot to Egypt.

Aruna Quadri recorded wins over Ahmed Saleh and Mohamed Saleh, while Toriola beat Khaled Assar 3-2, but Bode Abiodun fell 0-3 to Mohammed El-Beiali.