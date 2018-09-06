6 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prosecution, Defence Pray for Nullification of Murder Trial

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faustine Kapama

THE prosecution and defence yesterday joined hands to request the Court of Appeal to nullify proceedings of murder trial of an Indian national, Vinoth Praveen Nadhesan, who was sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court for killing his friend.

Nadhesan allegedly brutally murdered Abdul Basit Abdalah in 2009, pretending he had been kidnapped and demanded 100,000 US dollars or 25kg of gold from his relatives.

After the killing, the accused allegedly stuffed the dead body into a bag and abandoned it in a boot of a car at JMALL in Dar es Salaam.

State Attorney Cecilia Mkonongo, for the prosecution, and Advocate Melchior Sanga, for the accused, were responding to a concern by Justices Augustine Mwarija, Sivangilwa Mwangesi and Rehema Mkuye, on whether the High Court conducted the trial of Nadhesan properly with the aid of assessors.

The justices noted from the record of appeal that after the summing up of evidence, the trial High Court judge allowed the assessors to provide a joint opinion on the guilty or otherwise of the accused person in respect to the murder charge as per evidence produced by the parties during the trial.

It was the trial attorney who rose up first to address the court on the issue, pointing out that what was done by the High Court to allow assessors not to give separate opinions was totally against the law, in particular, section 265 and 298 (1) (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

Similar submissions were given by the advocate for the accused, who was quick to add that the mistake was fuelled by the trial judge himself, having allowed the assessors to consult each other before proceedings to give their joint opinions.

The two sides, however, differed at one point as of to the consequences of such default.

The prosecution asked the court to nullify the proceedings as from where the misdirection by the assessors to provide joint opinions, instead of each of them providing separate positions.

She submitted that the records reflect that throughout the trial, the court assessors were fully involved and discharged their duties effectively, save where the trial judge misdirected himself to allow them to provide the joint opinion on the guilty or otherwise of the accused in respect to the murder charge.

However, Advocate Sanga was not at one with the State attorney on such point. Referring to different cases decided previously, he submitted that the outcome of non-failure to observe the law during the trial with the aid of assessors renders the whole proceedings null.

The advocate requested the court to invoke the provisions of section 4 (2) of the Appellate Jurisdiction Act to nullify the entire High Court proceedings and order fresh trial before another judge and a set of other assessors.

After hearing the parties, the justices said they would deliver their ruling on notice.

Tanzania

President Magufuli Appoints New Anti-Corruption Watchdog Czar

President John Magufuli has early today (Thursday) appointed Diwani Athumani as the Director General for the Prevention… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.