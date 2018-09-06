Tanzania: Prosecution, Defence Pray for Nullification of Murder Trial

THE prosecution and defence yesterday joined hands to request the Court of Appeal to nullify proceedings of murder trial of an Indian national, Vinoth Praveen Nadhesan, who was sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court for killing his friend.

Nadhesan allegedly brutally murdered Abdul Basit Abdalah in 2009, pretending he had been kidnapped and demanded 100,000 US dollars or 25kg of gold from his relatives.

After the killing, the accused allegedly stuffed the dead body into a bag and abandoned it in a boot of a car at JMALL in Dar es Salaam.

State Attorney Cecilia Mkonongo, for the prosecution, and Advocate Melchior Sanga, for the accused, were responding to a concern by Justices Augustine Mwarija, Sivangilwa Mwangesi and Rehema Mkuye, on whether the High Court conducted the trial of Nadhesan properly with the aid of assessors.

The justices noted from the record of appeal that after the summing up of evidence, the trial High Court judge allowed the assessors to provide a joint opinion on the guilty or otherwise of the accused person in respect to the murder charge as per evidence produced by the parties during the trial.

It was the trial attorney who rose up first to address the court on the issue, pointing out that what was done by the High Court to allow assessors not to give separate opinions was totally against the law, in particular, section 265 and 298 (1) (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

Similar submissions were given by the advocate for the accused, who was quick to add that the mistake was fuelled by the trial judge himself, having allowed the assessors to consult each other before proceedings to give their joint opinions.

The two sides, however, differed at one point as of to the consequences of such default.

The prosecution asked the court to nullify the proceedings as from where the misdirection by the assessors to provide joint opinions, instead of each of them providing separate positions.

She submitted that the records reflect that throughout the trial, the court assessors were fully involved and discharged their duties effectively, save where the trial judge misdirected himself to allow them to provide the joint opinion on the guilty or otherwise of the accused in respect to the murder charge.

However, Advocate Sanga was not at one with the State attorney on such point. Referring to different cases decided previously, he submitted that the outcome of non-failure to observe the law during the trial with the aid of assessors renders the whole proceedings null.

The advocate requested the court to invoke the provisions of section 4 (2) of the Appellate Jurisdiction Act to nullify the entire High Court proceedings and order fresh trial before another judge and a set of other assessors.

After hearing the parties, the justices said they would deliver their ruling on notice.