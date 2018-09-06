6 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: President Magufuli Appoints New Anti-Corruption Watchdog Czar

By Janeth Mesomapya

President John Magufuli has early today (Thursday) appointed Diwani Athumani as the Director General for the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

The appointment has been communicated through a statement issued by the State House's Directory of Communications.

According to the statement, the appointment takes effect starting today, September 6, 2018. Prior to his new position, Commissioner Athumani was a Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS).

The statement further added that the appointee is replacing Police Commissioner Valentino Mlowolawho has been appointed as Ambassador.

