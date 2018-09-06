Tanzania: Magufuli Spits Fire

Musoma — ... orders tough measures against Bunda water project contractor, Musoma hotel investor

DELAYS in execution of water project in Bunda District for almost a decade yesterday irked President John Magufuli, leading to orders for tough measures against the project contractor and investor in the defunct Musoma Hotel

President Magufuli directed Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima and all regional and district leaders to ensure Bunda residents get water supply immediately.

The 16bn/- water project is executed under the Musoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation (MUWASA) by drawing water from Nyabehu source.

Addressing a series of public rallies in Bunda and Musoma, Dr Magufuli vowed to hold accountable all officials who played part in the project delays.

The president is in Mara region as part of his nine-day working tour of three Lake Zone regions-Mwanza, Mara and Simiyu.

"How possible can the water project in Ukerewe District be completed with 10.9bn/- but this one, which was allocated 16bn/- has taken eight years and it remains incomplete," queried President Magufuli.

He ordered the Minister of Water and Irrigation, Professor Makame Mbarawa and his Permanent Secretary Prof Kitila Mkumbo to visit the project in a week time and furnish him with thorough information for further measures.

He said the evaluation will help him to establish whether the project had observed all the required procurement procedures.

"Bunda is close to the home village of the late father of the nation Julius Nyerere...I'm sure that if he could be here today, he would be surprised to see this project lagging behind for eight years," the president said, adding: "Apart from directing other officials to work over the matter, I'm personally taking this responsibility to ensure this project is successful.

I will take all necessary actions, including firing those who sabotaged it." Mr Malima informed the president that after visiting the project, many shortfalls were realised and the contractor was no longer capable of executing it.

The RC said he has communicated with the Water Minister on the possibilities of terminating the contract and securing another contractor to complete the job.

Addressing another mammoth public rally at Mukendo grounds here, the vividly irritated Dr Magufuli queried the way the bogus contractor had acquired the job and former state owned Musoma hotel.

And, even worse, the same individual, Mauza Nyakirang'anyi who owns Nyakirang'anyi Construction Company, acquired and later abandoned Musoma Hotel, the best tourist hotel in the municipality by the time of its sale.

"The Bunda project has stalled for over eight years and the contractor has already been paid 9bn/- and now claims 1bn/- for doing absolutely nothing tangible... yet no action has been taken against him to date," fumed the president.

He said almost all the RCs in the past have failed to deal with the businessman because he had been bribing them. Dr Magufuli told RC Malima to squarely deal with corrupt businessmen and investors or risk harsh punitive measures.

President Magufuli further instructed the regional leaders to work on repossession of Musoma Hotel and handing over to new investors capable of running it profitably.

He directed Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development William Lukuvi to visit one old woman in the district whose land was grabbed and resolve the matter.

The President also ordered the suspension of Assistant Commissioner for Lands in the Lake Zone Josepth Shewiyo over failure to work over the dispute irrespective of the minister's directive.

He warned people with intent to grab villagers' land that they will hardly succeed in their mission particularly now that his administration is determined to work for the poor.