6 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Snow, Flash Flooding and 'Bitterly Cold' Weather Expected in Parts of SA

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube
Snow in the Western Cape (file photo).

Extreme wintery weather conditions are expected to affect a significant part of the country this weekend, the South African Weather Service has warned.

Heavy rains and incidents of flash flooding may affect parts of the Western and Eastern Cape, particularly along the southern and south-eastern coast.

"This extreme, wintery weather is likely to include snowfalls, accompanied by widespread, bitterly cold conditions over many parts of South Africa, with coldness persisting for a four to five-day period in some places," a statement said.

The Western and Eastern Cape, and to a lesser extent the Northern Cape, will be the most adversely affected.

The highveld region of the Free State, North West, Gauteng and Mpumalanga as well as parts of KwaZulu-Natal may experience isolated storms.

