6 September 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Seychelles/Nigeria: Nwankwo Wants Eagles to Handle Seychelles With Care

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Eagles striker Simeon Nwankwo has urged his team-mates to handle Saturday's game professionally so that their hosts in the AFCON 2019 qualifier would not cause an upset.

Nwankwo who plays for Italian Serie B side, Crotone, said in a chat with brila.net that though Nigeria has quality, the Island-nation must be respected.

"Comparing the quality in both teams, I think Nigeria has an upper hand.

"Seychelles are not a big footballing country, but we still have to respect them and not expect an easy game from them.

"You don't get easy games in international football these days, so it is important for us to prepare well and give our best on match day."

Seychelles

'Seychelles, Beautiful Island Country, No Big Threat to Eagles'

It will be the biggest upset in African football if Seychelles beat Nigeria on Saturday in their African Nations Cup… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.