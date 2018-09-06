Nigeria/Seychelles: Onyekuru, Kalu, Omeruo Should Be Given Eagles' Chance - - Nwosu

With Nigeria in dire need of a Victor Moses' replacement, Henry Nwosu expects Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Kalu to do well against Seychelles and beyond. The Chelsea winger called it quit with the Super Eagles after his 2018 World Cup assignment.And, preparing for life without the 27-year-old, Rohr has handed a recall to Galatasaray new man Onyekuru, with Bordeaux winger Kalu earning his maiden invite for Saturday's 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying tie against the Pirates. "I expect that they (Onyekuru and Kalu) should do well," Nwosu told Goal.

"These are players that are playing regularly most times in their different clubs in Europe. "So, once given the opportunity, they should be able to seize that opportunity and prove to the whole world that they're capable of doing it. "That is the way I see it. I believe that they can do it for us if given that opportunity."

Rohr will be forced into several tweaks with key players such as captain John Obi Mikel, Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong all ruled out due to several fitness concerns. In defence, the German handler will have to pick a new partner for Leon Balogun with regular Troost-Ekong ruled out. And Nwosu tips his former ward to excel alongside the Brighton & Hove Albion man.

"Omeruo played under me in the under 17 team. And from that time, I think he has matured. He should be given that chance. He grew from the ranks. Let's give him that chance," he said.

"He has played at the World Cup. He has played in the junior World Cup. He has played in the senior World Cup. Let him get more playing games and then the sky will be his limit.

"He's always ready to learn. He's always ready to listen. So, let's give him that chance, he'll do well."