5 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Minister Kyambadde Attacked in Norway

Tagged:

Related Topics

Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde was on Tuesday attacked while speaking at a at a Nordic Uganda business conference in Oslo, Norway.

Ms Kyambadde, who previously served as President Museveni's Private Secretary, was addressing Ugandans living in Norway who instead accused her of being corrupt.

The Minister, had earlier told the congregation about government's plans to revive cooperative unions.

According to videos shared on social media, after her speech, a man from the audience picked the microphone and accused Ms Kyambadde of being corrupt.

"She is very corrupt. These people are just there to lure you Europeans to bring money to Africa but they are the ones getting the money. They are very very rich. She is rich!" The man said before adding that Kyambadde also comes from Museveni's 'dictator family'.

He was backed by another man who said that Ms Kyambadde "and Museveni destroyed cooperatives in Uganda."

In another video circulating on social media, an angry Kyamadde is seen defending herself saying, "How could he say that? I am one of the people with the cleanest record."

Uganda

Tempers Flare As MPs Debate Torture

Parliament was yesterday locked in debate as lawmakers clashed over a report by an ad hoc committee that investigated… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.