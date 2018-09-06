Mozambique: First Stone Laid for Warehouse Park

Maputo — Marracuene (Mozambique), 5 Sep (AIM) - The governor of Maputo province, Raimundo Diomba, on Wednesday laid the first stone for the construction of a park of warehouses, covering 29 hectares in Marracuene district, about 30 kilometres north of the capital.

The park of storage facilities belongs to a Kuwaiti logistics company, Agility, which is prepared to invest 100 million US dollars in the project. The park's construction phase should create jobs for about 5,000 Mozambicans. It is expected that the park will be completed in 11 months.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Diomba said the warehouse park will stimulate the country's socio-economic development, largely though job creation.

For his part, the Deputy Chairperson of Agility Africa, Deanne de Vries, said the warehouse park will concentrate on an uninterrupted supply of energy, Internet connectivity and security for its clients.

"This makes it a safe and reliable international platform from which companies can run their businesses efficiently", he declared.

De Vries stressed that the warehouses are high quality, and such storage facilities are fundamental for economic growth. He believed that, because of the construction of this park, Marracuene will rapidly become an industrial centre.

He added that 20,000 square metres of warehouse space have already been rented by seven Mozambican companies.

According to Agility, the Marracuene facility is part of a network of storage parks built to international standards, which Agility is financing in the main markets of Africa in order to support the development of domestic and regional trade, by assisting in the growth of local businesses and job creation.