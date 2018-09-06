5 September 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: ADB Delivers Equipment to Relief Agency

Maputo — The African Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday delivered to the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disasters Management Institute (INGC), a variety of equipment intended to increase resilience in arid areas, build water supply sources and increase agricultural yields.

The equipment, acquired under the Project for Recovery from Drought and Agricultural Resilience, is valued at 15 million US dollars. It includes 12 vehicles, four unmanned aircraft (drones), and office equipment, among other material.

The equipment is intended for Maputo and Gaza provinces, which are among the areas most affected by last year's drought.

Speaking at the ceremony, ADB representative, Cesar Tique, said he hoped the equipment will help strengthen the INGC's capacity to help rural communities face the interlinked challenges of climate change, rural poverty, food insecurity and land degradation, through the provision of water supply infrastructures, improved food production, and building the capacity of the affected communities.

Tique said the equipment was being delivered in response to an appeal from the government for the ADB, as a strategic partner, to support a programme of long term interventions to compensate for the impact of drought.

"We ask the INGC and the provincial and district government to ensure that this equipment is reserved for the exclusive use of the project, so as to guarantee that it produces the expected results", he said.

He praised the government's determination to make communities more resilient to climate change, to preserve the environment and to develop "a green economy".

The INGC's deputy general director, Casmiro Abreu, said the equipment will provide added value for creating the institutional conditions for implementing the project,

"We would like to assure the ADB that the equipment will be used exclusively for project activities", he pledged.

