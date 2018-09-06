6 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bold's Brooke On the Set of Isidingo

American actress Katherine Kelly Lang joined the cast of SABC3 soapie Isidingo for episodes that will air on 5 and 6 of September 2018.

Katherine, who is best known for her role as Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful , will make an appearance on the local soapie as herself.

The actress took part in the Iron Man Challenge in Port Elizabeth on Saturday and Sunday, and has been attending several special events hosted by the SABC.

Making the most of her time in Mzansi, the 57-year-old also appeared on Real Talk with Azania and took part in a photo shoot with Fairlady magazine. Katherine arrived in South Africa on Monday, 27 August and received a warm welcome from her South African fans

What an honour to have had Katherine Lang shooting with us this morning. Be sure to tune in on Wednesday and Thursday (5th and 6th September) at 19:00 to catch her scenes only on @sabc3 the stage is yours! #isidingo #isidingo20years

