Namibia: NSFAF to Cover Full Fees

THE higher education ministry has resolved that the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) will cover 100% tuition fees for all students as per their demands.

This was resolved during a meeting between the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) and students' representative councils in Windhoek on Tuesday with Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

The purpose of the meeting was to seek intervention from the Office of the Prime Minister on the issue between higher education and NSFAF, according to a media release issued by Nanso secretary general Simon Taapopi yesterday.

The meeting further resolved that NSFAF will resolve the issue around the contracts of students who signed for 2018 loans with an earlier erroneous maximum funding limitation of two years.

"The process of ratification is expected to commence soon," Taapopi noted.

Additionally, the higher education and finance ministries were tasked to consult each other, and report back in two weeks to the student leadership on the 80% payment of boarding and non-tuition fees.

"These consultations will be centred on mobilising an additional N$157 million towards the existing NSFAF budget to honour the contracts of students by covering 80% towards boarding and non-tuition fees," the statement added.

Nanso and the student leaders of all higher education institutions have assured students that they will continue to advocate the abolishment of predetermined rates for students studying at private colleges and other institutions, and the implementation of equitable funding policies that are inclusive of all students.

Students across the country petitioned the higher education ministry on 8 August, demanding that the minister assures them that the contracts between themselves and NSFAF, signed in 2015, stipulating the payment of 100% of the tuition fees and 80% of the non-tuition fees, would be honoured.

According to the students' petition, the new contract breached these terms, meaning that students were expected to add a certain amount to the fixed non-tuition N$17 000 fee given to all funded students, which they said was not enough to cover their needs.

