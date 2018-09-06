Congo-Kinshasa: Ebola Death Toll Rapidly Increasing

Kinshasa — IT is feared the latest outbreak of the Ebola virus that has killed at least 75 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is going to be the most fatal in the region.

Some 112 cases of the virus have been confirmed since the outbreak in the North Kivu Province on August 1.

North Kivu is one of the most populous provinces in the country with 8 million inhabitants, bordering with four other provinces and both Uganda and Rwanda.

The outbreak has spread to areas almost entirely surrounded by armed militants, making the delivery of health services even more challenging.

"With more than 50 armed groups operating in North Kivu, many areas are inaccessible to aid groups due to insecurity," lamented Michelle Gayer, Senior Director of Emergency Health at the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

The region of Beni, which is among epicenters of the outbreak, was the deadliest territory of the Kivus this month with 33 violent deaths of civilians recorded.

There have been new outbreaks in Oicha, an area almost entirely surrounded by armed militants.

"If someone contracts Ebola in one of these areas, there is almost no way of knowing and, therefore, no way of cutting the chain of transmission," Gayer said.

She said the international community must learn from 2014 when the worst Ebola outbreak in modern history swept across West Africa.

More than 11 000 people died.

"Without a swift, concerted and efficient response, this outbreak has the potential to be the worst ever seen," Gayer warned.