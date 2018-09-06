Nigeria: Health Security Conference Unveils 200 Research Post Ebola

At least 200 presentations are slated to be made this week at the 3rd ever scientific conference organised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Nigeria Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (NFELTP).

The conference which starts on Monday also marks 10 years of NFELTP, instituted to help train frontline workers to contain public health threats.

NCDC says the conference is a platform for field epidemiologists and physicians to share scientific knowledge and research with a larger public health audience and strengthen health security.

The need to improve health security and strengthen field epidemiology has been sharpened by emergence and re-emergence of viral hemorrhagic fevers like Ebola and other diseases like meningitis and cholera prone to becoming epidemics.

NCDC currently keeps a dashboard to monitor cholera, meningitis, Lassa fever, measles, acute flaccid paralysis.

A lineup of keynote speakers include epidemiologists from Uganda and Liberia, pharmaceutical microbiologists, experts in port health services and global health professionals.