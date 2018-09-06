Tanzania: Dar Intensifies Ebola Preparedness Measures

TANZANIA has ordered regions under high risk of the deadly Ebola disease to open isolation centres to accommodate victims as part of the national preparedness plan against the deadly virus.

Tanzania shares borders with eight countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which was recently hit by the deadly Ebola Disease Virus (EDV).

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children Minister Ummy Mwalimu, currently on a supervisory visit to regions listed under high risk of the EDV outbreak, travelled to Kagera region last week to supervise the level of EVD preparedness in the Lake Region while the Chief Medical Officer Professor Mohammed Kambi led another medical team to Kigoma, which shares a wide and porous water border with DRC.

"Letters on EDV preparedness have been sent to all Regional Commissioners, we effectively started making follow-ups on August 24, 2018," said Ms Mwalimu who is on the EDV preparedness supervision tour of the country's regions categorised as on high risk.

The EDV supervision entails establishing whether the World Health Organisation (WHO) donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE Kits) and Hand-held Thermoscanners were in place effectively used by medical teams in regions under EDV high risk list, said the minister.

However, Member of Parliament for Nkasi in Rukwa Region Mohammed Kessy said he had appealed to the Health Minister to rapidly dispatch EDV equipment to the district along Lake Tanganyika border with DRC.

The legislator said the EDV equipment made available to the ministry last July had not been supplied to his constituency, which has three busy entry points along Lake Tanganyika.Reacting to the MP's appeal, Ms Mwalimu said she will visit Rukwa and Katavi regions after winding-up her tour of Lake Victoria regions.

Meanwhile, Ms Mwalimu said Tanzania will be at high risk if the citizens and relevant authorities will not cooperate to control illegal immigrants.

She issued the caution in Dar es Salaam yesterday during the opening of the one-day seminar on capacity building to journalists. The reporters were trained on how to report accurate information about Ebola.

The Minister added that so far, 33 health service providers have been employed to support the efforts countrywide, with WHO donating 5bn/- for the government to buy protective and curing equipment.

WHO Country Representative Adiele Onyenze said the UN health agency has continued to build capacity on the understanding of the diseases in Tanzania and neighbouring countries.