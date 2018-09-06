Ghana: Keeper's House, Ruc Organise Health Screening for Madina Residents

The Keeper's House Chapel in collaboration with Radford University College (RUC), has organised a free health screening exercise for more than 1,000 residents of Madina, in Accra.

The annual health screening exercise, which is aimed at addressing the health needs of the church's host community, was to demonstrate the commitment of the two organisatons to their corporate social responsibilities.

The initiative, which was part of activities to mark the church's third anniversary celebration, brought together laboratory technicians and graduate physicians from the University College who screened and provided health care services to the residents, particularly women and children.

The exercise included laboratory examination, medical consultation and provision of drugs after diagnosis, breast screening and blood donation.

General Overseer of the Keeper's House Chapel, Reverend Francis Williams Aubyn, urged churches to do more for their communities, adding that the welfare of the people should be the church's priority.

He said that effectively facilitated soul-winning campaigns, adding that the church and religious organisations, have to be relevant to society.

Dr Paul Effah, president of Radford University, explained that the involvement of the university in the exercise was to enhance health care for the communities.

He said it was also an avenue for the graduates to give back to society the knowledge and skills they had gained.

Dr Effah said he believed in using practical academic knowledge in addressing problems in society, adding that training institutions needed to practice what they teach.

He gave the assurance that the church would sustain its partnership with the university to promote the welfare of the people.