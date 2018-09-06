Ghana: Govt Urged to Empower Zonal Councils

The government has been urged to empower zonal councils in the country to ensure effective development in the communities.

The Executive Director for 4H Ghana, Mr Appiah Kwaku Boateng, who made the call, explained that zonal councils were better placed to collect revenue for the development of their districts.

"The resources needed for development in the country are in the communities. hence if the zonal councils are empowered, they would be able to ensure that the necessary development takes place in the communities," he said.

Mr Boateng was speaking at capacity-building and training workshop, organised by 4H Ghana in collaboration with STAR-Ghana for zonal councils and citizen platform members in the New Juaben South Municipality.

The workshop was to train the council members and the citizenry on their mandate as well as empower them to actively work and contribute their quota to the development of their communities.

Mr Boateng noted that the relevance of the zonal councils could not be underestimated, as the assemblies could not function without them.

He, however, said that over the years, more concentration had been on the municipal assemblies that were already overburdened in their development drive.

"To ensure proper decentralisation and development, these zonal councils can be empowered to collect property rate and use the revenue for development of their communities, instead of always going to the assemblies for money, only to be turned away," Mr Boateng emphasised.

He said there was the need to assist zonal councils to be able support the disabled, women and children adequately.

The Executive Director said his outfit was working to ensure that zonal councils took their rightful place in governance to assist in the implementation of local governance and decentralisation policies.

"We have created a citizenry platform to support the zonal councils, and we will work with the assembly to renovate their offices and ensure the provision of equipment ", he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South Mucipality, Mr Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, said it was necessary to bring development to the doorstep of the people, to make life easier for them.

He said the government would address challenges facing the zonal councils to enable them function effectively.

Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu-Nyarko, Koforidua