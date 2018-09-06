Ghana: Nadmo Gives Relief Items to 919 Flood Victims

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) on Monday supported about 919 flood victims at the Kologo community in the Kasena Nankana East Municipality of the Upper East Region with relief items.

About 113 victims out of the 919 had their homes completely pulled down by the rains and are currently been housed at some of the basic schools in the area, 67 victims are sleeping at the Kologo Basic Primary School, while 46 are sleeping at the Zuo Primary School.

The displaced flood victims at the Kologo community received food staffs including rice, cooking oil, mattresses, blankets, buckets, drinking cups, mosquito nets, used clothes and drugs as many of them had their homes collapsed by the flood.

The Upper East Regional Director of NADMO, Jerry Asamani who presented the items to the victims through the Kasena Nankana East Municipal Chief Executive, William Adum at Kologo, said government was much concerned about their plight and assured that they would be supported.

Mr Asamani said the cause of their predicament was as a result of the rivers in the area unable to contain more water from the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso coupled with the heavy rains.

He said even though some farm lands have been submerged, and could lead to food security threat in the area, the NADMO was happy that there was no loss of lives.

Mr Asamani called on all to remain calm and stay away from flood areas, by moving to high grounds to ensure that no one was carried away by the high waters.

The Deputy Director General of NADMO in charge of operations, Abu Ramadan, mentioned that as 1 p.m yesterday, the water level had risen to 870 centimetres and that NADMO had responded to the situation by allocating two speed boats for the Upper East, Northern and Upper West regions to support their operations.

Mr Ramadan said so far the spillage had taken four days and there had been effective monitoring to ensure that lives and properties were not lost.

The team later visited the Tono Irrigational Dam at Navrongo to ascertain the situation there, but the water level at the dam was very high, compelling the authority to spill it leading to the submerging of many farm lands in the area and beyond.

Meanwhile, information reaching the Ghanaian Times had revealed that several persons in the flood-prone areas in the Upper East Region, including the Kassena-Nankana Municipal, Kassena-Nankana West, Builsa North and Builsa South districts have been displaced following the heavy rains in the area.

The situation had left several of the affected residents homeless with some taking shelter with relatives and at government facilities such as schools and clinics.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times during separate visits to some of the affected communities including Chiana in the Kasssena-Nankana West, Sandman, Wiaga, Chuchuliga, Gbedembelisa and Fumbisi in the Builsa North and Builsa South, most of the victims indicated that apart from their houses collapsing, their farms have also been submerged.