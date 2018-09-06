Namibia: Omaheke Seeks Trauma Centre for Road Casualties

OMAHEKE governor Festus Ueitele says there is an urgent need for the setting up of a trauma response centre in the region to offer assistance to road accident survivors.

He made this call in a speech read on his behalf during a Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund stakeholders' engagement at Gobabis on Tuesday.

The event was convened in a bid to bring the fund's services closer to the public, and for people to consult on various issues around road safety.

Ueitele said Omaheke has a relatively small population of less than 76 000, and has on average recorded 340 road casualties per 100 000 persons. This is much higher than the national average of 304 injuries per 100 000 persons, he stated.

The governor also called for stricter law enforcement to curtail road accidents and the subsequent loss of lives.

He said despite information and education campaigns on road safety, motorists appear reluctant to change their reckless behaviour on the roads.

Ueitele noted that as Gobabis - the Omaheke region's main economic centre - continues to grow into a preferred link to the Trans-Kalahari Corridor, the surge in traffic in the region calls for stricter control to avoid road crashes.

"The town of Gobabis is growing, and so is traffic in the region as people make use of the economically viable Trans-Kalahari route to South Africa, instead of the traditional route through southern Namibia. As such, we ought to be ready as a region to enforce the law to control the rising traffic volumes," he added.

An intervention undertaken on the Trans-Kalahari Corridor during May 2017 by member states Namibia, Botswana and South Africa, found that at least 114 passengers in vehicles stopped were not wearing seat belts.

It was also found that another 44 children who required to be carried in child car seats were not, while 147 cases related to drunken driving as well as the use of unroadworthy vehicles were recorded.

Ueitele said this calls for the acceleration of bilateral agreements with Botswana and South Africa to address the situation.

Speaking at the event, Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) chief executive officer Rosalia Martins-Hausiku also sounded the alarm on the high number of accidents on national roads.

She said about 700 people lose their lives annually in accidents across the country, and although some consistent decline in accidents has been observed, the figures are still relatively high.

The Omaheke region is not spared either, as 60% of accidents involving vehicles overturning were recorded in the region.

This made roll-overs the most common type of accident reported in Omaheke, followed by accidents involving pedestrians at 15%, she said.

Crashes involving pickups, buses and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) topped the chart in the region.

"While statistics further indicate that Omaheke represents only 3% of injuries nationally, it is important to note that this figure represents people who require adequate medical and rehabilitative care," Martins-Hausiku added.

