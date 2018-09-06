Ghana: Nyantakyi's FIFA Ban Extended

The ban on Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi by the Ethics Committee of FIFA has been extended by 45 days.

The former CAF First Vice President was provisionally suspended for three months by the Ethics Committee following the broadcast of a damning documentary that implicated him.

The initial ban was handed on June 8 after the broadcast of the tape with the body claiming there was prima facie for Nyantakyi to answer.

With the deadline for the initial suspension set to expire tomorrow, the Ethics Committee has requested for more time to investigate the case.

"Provisional suspension of football official Kwesi Nyantakyi extended for 45 days by independent Ethics Committee," a statement by the Ethics Committee said yesterday.

"On June 8, 2018, the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee provisionally banned Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, for duration of 90 days.

"Today, the chairperson has decided to extend this provisional suspension for an additional period of 45 days.

"During this time, Mr. Nyantakyi will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level.

"The extension of the ban will commence on September 6, 2018.

"This decision was taken at the request of the chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee carrying out the formal investigation proceedings into Mr. Nyantakyi, pursuant to article 85 paragraph 1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics."