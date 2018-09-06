Tanzania Receives U.S.$14.8 Million From Global Environment Facility

Dodoma — The government has disclosed that it has already started enjoying compensation from leading environment polluting nations.

This was said on Thursday, September 6, by deputy minister for State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environments), Mr Mussa Sima, during the parliament's question-and-answer session.

The minister was responding to a question posed by Mafinga Urban Member of Parliament, Mr Jacob Siwale, who wanted to know when the country will start receiving compensation.

"We are already receiving funds for climatic change mitigation, restoration of degraded land and for ensuring food security in drought-hit areas," noted Mr Sima.

He revealed that the government has so far received $14.8 million from Global Environment Facility (GEF)

It has also received $5 million and $3.4 million from Adaption Fund and Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF) respectively.

The minister added that the government is expected to receive $125 million from Green Climate Change (GCF) for water project in Simiyu Region.