6 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Receives U.S.$14.8 Million From Global Environment Facility

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Malanga

Dodoma — The government has disclosed that it has already started enjoying compensation from leading environment polluting nations.

This was said on Thursday, September 6, by deputy minister for State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environments), Mr Mussa Sima, during the parliament's question-and-answer session.

The minister was responding to a question posed by Mafinga Urban Member of Parliament, Mr Jacob Siwale, who wanted to know when the country will start receiving compensation.

"We are already receiving funds for climatic change mitigation, restoration of degraded land and for ensuring food security in drought-hit areas," noted Mr Sima.

He revealed that the government has so far received $14.8 million from Global Environment Facility (GEF)

It has also received $5 million and $3.4 million from Adaption Fund and Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF) respectively.

The minister added that the government is expected to receive $125 million from Green Climate Change (GCF) for water project in Simiyu Region.

Tanzania

Magufuli Spits Fire

... orders tough measures against Bunda water project contractor, Musoma hotel investor Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.