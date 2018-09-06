6 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Hold Eight People Over Exam Cheating

By Daniel Makaka

Buchosa — Police are holding eight people including four teachers of Bulyahilu Primary School at Ilingamba in Sengerema District for allegedly being involved in Standard Seven examinations cheating.

Among those being held include the school's head, Bahebe Kidesheni, three invigilators and a militiaman, who was providing security at the school.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander Jonathan Shana has confirmed the arrests, adding that investigation into the matter has already been launched to establish how the suspects took part in the Kiswalihi exam cheating.

