South Africa: 'I'm Going Out of My Mind' - Mother of Missing Maritzburg Girl

The mother of a missing 12-year-old girl from Prestbury in Pietermaritzburg says she has been going out of her mind since her daughter's disappearance on Monday afternoon.

Nokulunga Zondo told News24 on Thursday that she was concerned that her daughter Naledi Zondo was still missing.

"I'm shattered and scared, since I have no idea where she is. I don't know if she's still alive and I'm going out of my mind," she said.

Zondo, who said she was at a police station when she spoke to News24, described her daughter as a quiet and respectful child.

"She is naughty like any other kids her age, and she is a happy and open child. I love her," said the distraught Zondo.

Zondo said Naledi, a Prestbury Primary School pupil, had been wearing faded blue jeans, a black and pink sweater and white and silver shoes when she was last seen by her relatives on Mayor's Walk Road at about 17:00.

Zondo said they did not have any leads, and no one had come forward with information about Naledi's whereabouts.

She said Tuesday's search party, which was led by local councillor Ross Strachan, had been fruitless.

"Police also drove around Pietermaritzburg on Monday, but they did not find her. I've also looked at shebeens, taxi ranks, train stations and hospitals, but all those searches have yielded no results," Zondo said.

She urged the public to help her find her daughter.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala appealed to anyone who might have information on Naledi's whereabouts to contact Sergeant Xolisile Makhaza on 076 929 946 or Captain Moodley on 079 5000 397.

