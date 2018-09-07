A 5-1 victory recorded by the Nigeria U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, over their Ivorian counterparts on Thursday put them back on track in their quest to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged next year in Tanzania.

After they lost their opening game narrowly to Burkina Faso in the WAFU U17 B series, the coach Manu Garba tutored side needed a win in Thursday's game and they did not only get it, they did so in style in what was their second group game.

The Golden Eaglets will now wait till the weekend when Burkina Faso tackle Cote d'Ivoire to know whether they finish top of Group B or runners-up.

Star player, Akinwunmi Amoo, wearing jersey Number 13, was outstanding for the Nigerian youngsters and was adjudged as the Man of the Match.

The captain of the young Nigerian team, Samson Tijani, was also quite spectacular; marshaling the Eaglets defense.

The Eaglets showed they were in for serious business; racing to a 2-0 lead after just 10 minutes.

They scored two more goals in the first half before they made it 5-0 in the second half.

However, the Ivorians pulled a goal back from the penalty spot late in the game.

Nigeria was absent at the last U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and by extension at the last U17 World Cup held in India.

They are hoping to stage a return in the 2019 edition to be hosted in Peru.