7 September 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria/Cote d'Ivoire: Nigeria Thrashes Cote d'Ivoire 5-1 to Resuscitate Bid for U-17 Afcon Ticket

Nigeria yesterday thrashed Cote d'Ivoire 5-1 to resuscitate its hope of qualifying for the African U-17 Nations Cup final.

The Golden Eaglets lost their opening match of the WAFU Zone B U-17 AFCON qualifiers 2-3 to Burkina Faso, but yesterday was a different game as they swooped on the hapless Ivoirians.

The team rushed off the blocks with two goals before the 13th minute and made it four in the 24th and 26th minute of the encounter. The fifth goal came in the 56th minute through a penalty kick before the Ivoirians got their lone goal in the 56th minute.

The competition is holding in Niger Republic with only one team billed to emerge from the zone to the African U-17 Nations Cup finals billed to hold in Tanzania next year.

