7 September 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Flood Kills Five in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

Minna — A nursing mother and her baby were among the five people who died as a result of last Sunday's flood, which followed hours of rainfall in Kontagora area of Niger State.

A 17-year-old boy who was not related to the woman was also said to have died as a result of the flood.

The identities of the two other deceased persons were not yet known.

Reports from the Niger State National Emergency Management Agency NSEMA also confirmed an earlier report that the road from Kontagora to Makera had been cut off forcing traffic to be diverted to other routes.

The Director General of the agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, said his men were already in the area for an on the spot inspection adding that a detailed report would soon be submitted to the relevant authority.

Inga said the bodies of the deceased had been recovered "from various locations" and were buried, according to Islamic injunction.

He urged those staying in the downstream of rivers in the state to relocate to safer grounds to avoid such casualties in the future.

Inga had early in the week while exchanging views with a media management team disclosed that 17 out of the 25 local government areas in the state had been affected by flood since the rains started this year.

He said the agency had identified 11 areas where resettlements of those displaced would be established.

