South Africa: Boks Expect Fierce Breakdown Onslaught From Wallabies

Pieter-Steph du Toit , who will start at flank for the Springboks against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday, says they are expecting a fierce breakdown onslaught from the hosts.

Du Toit moving to No 7 flank is one of six changes - and a positional change - made to the Springbok starting XV by coach Rassie Erasmus.

Steven Kitshoff and Bongi Mbonambi start at prop and hooker respectively, while captain Siya Kolisi moves from No 7 to No 6.

In the backline, Elton Jantjies starts at flyhalf, while Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel form a new midfield combination.

The Wallabies have prominent ball poachers and Du Toit knows the Boks will have their hands full on Saturday.

"They've got some of the best loose forwards in the world. The breakdown is something they've always targeted. And you know when you play against them it's going to be quite tough there, so I think we've got to up our game as well at the breakdown and secure our own ball," Du Toit said in Brisbane on Thursday.

Du Toit added that it was nice to be back in the Bok starting XV: "It's always nice to be in the starting line-up. It's going to be an important role for everyone on the field, especially for the guys who's getting a chance to start. And that's part of our game (plan), to get a good start with intensity. I think it's going to be quite a challenging match this weekend..."

Saturday's Test is scheduled for 12:00 (SA time).

Teams:

Australia

15 Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Lukhan Tui, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Joe Powell, 22 Bernard Foley, 23 Jack Maddocks

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Cheslin Kolbe

Source: Sport24