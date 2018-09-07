6 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Vincent Maleka Slam Dunks Guptas' Request to Cross-Examine Witnesses From Their Dubai Safe House Via Video

Photo: SABC/YouTube
Video screenshot of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The Gupta brothers this week tried again to treat South Africa like a banana republic playground - until they collided with Vincent Maleka, evidence leader at the Zondo commission of inquiry.

In just over an hour at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday, evidence leader Vincent Maleka became the symbol of South Africa's law in the face of a family who have played fast and loose with the young constitutional democracy.

By trying to cross-examine the witnesses who have attested to their attacks on the state via video-link from Dubai - instead of in person - the Guptas were playing to type.

Since they arrived in South Africa in 1993, the family has treated the country like a place of purchase, where everyone and everything had a price. An associate once said that Ajay Gupta would sprawl on a chaise longue at the family's Saxonwold mansion and joke to visitors:

"You want to be a minister? I can make you a minister."

A friend,...

