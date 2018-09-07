South Africa: 2 Killed, At Least 49 Injured in KZN School Bus Accident

Two people have been killed and at least 49 others injured after a school bus collided with another vehicle in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedic services said on Thursday.

"Information filtering from the scene indicated that the accident was between a school bus and a bakkie," the province's emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said the head-on collision resulted in the bus going down an embankment while the Fortuner remained on the road.

The vehicle's two occupants died, while a child has been airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

The bus passengers did not sustain serious injuries, he said.

The scene has since been cleared.

Source: News24