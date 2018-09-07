A 29-year-old woman accused of the rape of a nine-year-old boy in Eshowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been released on R300 bail.

It is alleged that a family member allegedly caught the woman while she was in the act of raping the child.

"A case of rape was then opened in the morning and the woman was arrested. She appeared in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and was granted bail of R300," Gwala said.

The incident allegedly happened on August 24.

The woman can only be identified once she has pleaded.

Gwala was unable to say when the woman would make her next court appearance.

Source: News24